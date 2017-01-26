See Young and Heartless and play Smash Bros. at the Lizard Lounge

Combine loud, emotional music with the highs and lows of the Super Smash Bros. series, and you’ve got some instant montage-worthy moments on your hands. Tonight at the Lizard Lounge, Harrisburg’s Young and Heartless begin their tour just a hop and a skip from their hometown. The band, which recalls prime-era Death Cab for Cutie, will be joined by some heavy-hitters. Tourmates Museum Mouth and Zoe Allaire Reynolds (performing solo under her popular nom de plume Kississippi) will be opening the show, as well as the always-welcome Lancaster-based Seasonal.

While that show is happening on one side of the Lounge, the other side will be hosting the now-weekly Super Smash Bros. tournament over in Arcade Lancaster. All games are represented, with a $5 buy in. In addition to the infamous slices of pizza the Chameleon Club is known for, they’ll also be offering loaded nachos and tacos in both regular and vegan varieties for an additional $5. If that wasn’t enough, well drinks and domestics are $2 until 9 p.m.

Doors for the show are at 7 p.m. while sign-ups for the tournament begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show can be found here.