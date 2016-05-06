York City Burger Week will blow your mind May 22-28

Downtown York has the beef, and plans to feed it to you during the best week of the year: York City Burger Week 2016.
The city-wide event kicks off at 11 a.m. May 22 at nine eateries with magical burger plans in store for your taste buds.
Bair’s Chicken
Central Market (Beaver St entrance)
Tue, Thu, Sat: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
Wed: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Fri: 8:30 am – 9:00 pm
Bairs Bourbon Burger: 4 oz. seasoned ground chicken patty, deep fried, topped with a blend of pepper jack and American cheeses, onion straws and a bourbon glaze, served on a Martins Potato Roll with a side of our famous Dutch Potatoes – $6.95
Baron Von Schwein
35 W. Market Street
Mon-Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Fri-Sat: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
SmashMac Burger: double-decker fresh-ground smash burger, lettuce, minced onion, dill pickles, house-made Russian dressing, American cheese on a Martin’s Potato roll. Served with seasoned tater tots. ONLY 20 AVAILABLE PER DAY – $9.50
The Busy Bee
Central Market (Beaver Street entrance)
Tue, Thu: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sat: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
Elk Chili Burger – topped with NY Aged Cheddar and Bacon – $8.50
Central Family Restaurant
400 N. George Street
Mon-Sat: 5:00 am – 10:00 pm
Sun: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm
A York County Tradition: Burgers in sauce with thin sliced onion and served with fries – $6.25
Johnny’s Burgers & Malts
111 E. Princess Street
Mon-Wed: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Thu-Sat: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Sunny-Side Up Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with hash browns, bacon crumbles and American cheese with a dippy egg on top. – $5.99 with chips & a pickle
Roth-Lis-Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with french fries, bacon strips, coleslaw, and melted cheddar cheese. – $5.99 with chips & a pickle
Doritos Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with crushed Doritos and topped with more Doritos, sour cream, salsa and shredded cheese – $6.99 with chips & a pickle
{Make any of these a combo with a 12oz soda and french fries for $2 extra}
J.R.’s Fries at CentralMarket
34 W. Philadelphia Street
Tue: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Thu: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Sat: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
The J.R.’s Burger: 1/3 lb Burger topped with Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Cut French Fries – $5.50
Otto’s Kitchen & Cocktails
19 N. George Street
Mon-Thu: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm
Fri-Sat: 11:00 am – 1:00 am
Sun: 9:00 am – 11:00 pm
Old Crow’s Revenge Burger: Old Grumpy Mark’s Old Crow’s Revenge BBQ hot sauce (the rarest of the sauces), Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, House-made Onion Rings, BACON… piled on a tasty onion roll. – $14
Pepper’s Grille at Central Market
34 W. Philadelphia Street
Tue: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Thu: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Fri: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Sat: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
“Glazed Pepper Burger”: Our seasoned burger, cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese of choice (or no cheese) and crispy bacon, served in-between a delicious fresh baked glazed donut from Glazin! ….calorie free, of course! – $7.95
Roosevelt Tavern
50 N. Penn Street
Tue-Thu: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm
Fri: 11:30 am – 12:00 am
Sat: 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
9oz. Sky Blu Farms dry-aged beef burger, fried macaroni & cheese, pulled pork, smoked bacon & cheddar on a toasted brioche bun – $14
9oz. Sky Blu Farms dry-aged beef burger between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon & balsamic onions – $14
Do yourself a favor, and don’t miss out.