York City Burger Week will blow your mind May 22-28

Downtown York has the beef, and plans to feed it to you during the best week of the year: York City Burger Week 2016.

The city-wide event kicks off at 11 a.m. May 22 at nine eateries with magical burger plans in store for your taste buds.

Bair’s Chicken

Central Market (Beaver St entrance)

Tue, Thu, Sat: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wed: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Fri: 8:30 am – 9:00 pm

Bairs Bourbon Burger: 4 oz. seasoned ground chicken patty, deep fried, topped with a blend of pepper jack and American cheeses, onion straws and a bourbon glaze, served on a Martins Potato Roll with a side of our famous Dutch Potatoes – $6.95

Baron Von Schwein

35 W. Market Street

Mon-Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri-Sat: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

SmashMac Burger: double-decker fresh-ground smash burger, lettuce, minced onion, dill pickles, house-made Russian dressing, American cheese on a Martin’s Potato roll. Served with seasoned tater tots. ONLY 20 AVAILABLE PER DAY – $9.50

The Busy Bee

Central Market (Beaver Street entrance)

Tue, Thu: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sat: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Elk Chili Burger – topped with NY Aged Cheddar and Bacon – $8.50

Central Family Restaurant

400 N. George Street

Mon-Sat: 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sun: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

A York County Tradition: Burgers in sauce with thin sliced onion and served with fries – $6.25

Johnny’s Burgers & Malts

111 E. Princess Street

Mon-Wed: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thu-Sat: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunny-Side Up Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with hash browns, bacon crumbles and American cheese with a dippy egg on top. – $5.99 with chips & a pickle

Roth-Lis-Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with french fries, bacon strips, coleslaw, and melted cheddar cheese. – $5.99 with chips & a pickle

Doritos Burger: 7oz hand-pressed burger stuffed with crushed Doritos and topped with more Doritos, sour cream, salsa and shredded cheese – $6.99 with chips & a pickle

{Make any of these a combo with a 12oz soda and french fries for $2 extra}

J.R.’s Fries at CentralMarket

34 W. Philadelphia Street

Tue: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Thu: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Sat: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

The J.R.’s Burger: 1/3 lb Burger topped with Jalapenos, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Cut French Fries – $5.50

Otto’s Kitchen & Cocktails

19 N. George Street

Mon-Thu: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Fri-Sat: 11:00 am – 1:00 am

Sun: 9:00 am – 11:00 pm

Old Crow’s Revenge Burger: Old Grumpy Mark’s Old Crow’s Revenge BBQ hot sauce (the rarest of the sauces), Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, House-made Onion Rings, BACON… piled on a tasty onion roll. – $14

Pepper’s Grille at Central Market

34 W. Philadelphia Street

Tue: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Thu: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Fri: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

“Glazed Pepper Burger”: Our seasoned burger, cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese of choice (or no cheese) and crispy bacon, served in-between a delicious fresh baked glazed donut from Glazin! ….calorie free, of course! – $7.95

Roosevelt Tavern

50 N. Penn Street

Tue-Thu: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Fri: 11:30 am – 12:00 am

Sat: 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

9oz. Sky Blu Farms dry-aged beef burger, fried macaroni & cheese, pulled pork, smoked bacon & cheddar on a toasted brioche bun – $14

9oz. Sky Blu Farms dry-aged beef burger between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon & balsamic onions – $14