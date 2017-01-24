Go out and move to Wyldlife, Get in the Van and more at ABG tonight

There are a few ingredients necessary for a proper punk rager. They are as follows:

A space that bands and fans will respect but still feel comfortable enough to move about in. Free or low cost to enter. Bands that incite the aforementioned movement in ingredient one.

That’s about it, and that’s also why American Bar & Grill is one of the best places in Lancaster to see punk shows. Plus, there’s great wings and cheap beer, if you needed more of a bonus.

Tonight is one such show, with NYC rockers Wyldlife making their first appearance in the area. Further down the bill are Harrisburg’s Get in the Van (who we love!) and Baltimore’s Ravagers (who we don’t love yet!). It’s the last night of Wyldlife’s tour, so expect a rager of the highest order.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. at American Bar & Grill and most importantly, the show is free. Check out the bands below and get ready.