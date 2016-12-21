Wrap up your holiday shopping at Building Character

On:
0

OK, you’ve done your last-minute scramble all over town and you finally have all your holiday gifts checked off your list. Now you just have to wrap them. Or do you?

Building Character (342 N. Queen St.) hosts the Jolly Swag Shop charity gift-wrapping event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24. Put a bow on your final holiday preparations, meet Topher Kringle (aka Hip Santa) and donate to the Power Packs Project of Lancaster County, which provides nutritious meals for children on weekends.

Visit buildingcharacter.biz for a full schedule of events.

Wrapping gifts yourself? Get in the spirit with our huge holiday playlist!

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Arts+Culture – Lancaster, Out & About – Lancaster
Mike Andrelczyk

Mike Andrelczyk is a features editor for Fly Magazine. He is a graduate of Penn State University and currently lives with his wife Stacey in Strasburg. Interests include tennis, playing bad guitar, poetry (poems have appeared in Modern Haiku, The Inquisitive Eater and other journals) and oneirology – the study of dreams – mostly in the form of afternoon naps. His name appears in the title screen of Major League 2.

Archive @ MikeAndrelczyk
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *