Wrap up your holiday shopping at Building Character

OK, you’ve done your last-minute scramble all over town and you finally have all your holiday gifts checked off your list. Now you just have to wrap them. Or do you?

Building Character (342 N. Queen St.) hosts the Jolly Swag Shop charity gift-wrapping event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24. Put a bow on your final holiday preparations, meet Topher Kringle (aka Hip Santa) and donate to the Power Packs Project of Lancaster County, which provides nutritious meals for children on weekends.

Visit buildingcharacter.biz for a full schedule of events.

Wrapping gifts yourself? Get in the spirit with our huge holiday playlist!