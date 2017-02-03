Winging It at Mosby's Pub

Ubiquity is a funny thing. Once something becomes truly ubiquitous, like the Beatles or internet trolls, it becomes hard to really discuss them properly. Our subject today is the loveable chicken wing. Type “chicken wings near me” into Google Maps and your entire targeted land mass becomes one big red dot. Every one of those places will attempt to lay claim to the “best wing” or the “best sauce,” but there’s only one place in Lancaster County that has the awards to back it up.

If you walked into Mosby’s Pub in Mount Joy the first year they won an LNP Reader’s Choice Award for “Favorite Place for Wings,” there’s a good chance that the “Gold Digger” song was the ringtone of your Motorola Razr. That was 2005, and they’ve won the award every single year since.

Manager Matt Madonna is proud of that fact, but he’s even prouder at the reaction he’s gotten from Buffalo, NY residents.

“People from the Anchor Bar have been here and they say, ‘These are just like ours!’” says Madonna.

The Anchor Bar is the famous birthplace of what we know as the modern chicken wing, created in the bar kitchen in 1964. In the intervening 63 years, wing flavors have gone to all kinds of extremes, such as PB&J and coconut curry. But at Mosby’s, you’re given 14 delectable flavors to choose from with six different temperatures ranging from plain to “suicide.” The Fly After 5 team sampled nearly all of the offerings from the sweet chili to Carolina habanero to Jamaican jerk, which features jerk seasoning shipped all the way from its namesake.

After a cacophony of flavors and sauces, it’s clear why Mosby’s reigns supreme: there’s enough varied choices that you’ll never get bored, and the special secret is: they’re all good. Madonna agrees.

“We do it well. It’s hard for me to eat wings anywhere else.”

Mosby’s will be open Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, for all of your wing needs. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

PLAYBOOK: Tips to eat wings at Mosby’s

Nissley: Order your wings half Nissley-style: Mosby’s pays to tribute to long-time regular patron Jim Nissley with their Nissley-style wings. Sauced then burnt under the char broiler. Full Nissley is burnt on both sides. We ordered the extra hot Carolina habanero wings done half Nissley-syle and they were excellent.

IPAs: Manager Matt Madonna recommends ordering an IPA to go with your spicy wings “Anything hoppy really pairs well with hot wings,” says Madonna “The IPAs really mellow out the heat.” We’ve also heard milk is a good thing to order to cut the nuclear heat of suicide wings, but c’mon you’re at a bar. Are you really going to order milk?

Best Bet: The extra hot sweet chili combination is a winner.

Strangest, But Somehow Very Enjoyable Combo: Suicide butter. Is there any better way to go out?

Stop by Mosby’s Pub in Mount Joy (215 E. Main St.) or call 717.653.5775 to order you wings.