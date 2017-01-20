Wimpy Rutherford and more at Skid Row Garage tonight

Photographer: Mike Goose
It sure is an empty day for events, huh? Nothing much going on to speak of. However, there is a humdinger of a show planned for Skid Row Garage in York tonight planned with a legitimate punk icon.

To badly paraphrase the Dead Milkmen, if you don’t go The Queers, then you should put them in your ears. Wimpy Rutherford was the original vocalist of the seminal punk band, and he’ll be in York specifically to play old Queers jams like “Kicked out of Webelos” and “I Spent the Rent, joined by backing band The Cryptics.

Elsewhere on the bill, Lancaster favorites like High Heels, Bitter Taste and War Orphans will be holding things down. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and entry is $10. There’s literally nothing else happening today, so why not check it out?

Sample some of the bands below and click here for more details on the show.

Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

Archive @ loomingdoom
