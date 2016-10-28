Whiskey gets its shot in the spotlight

We love whiskey here at Fly After 5. We’re actually smashed on it right now! Just kidding HR. We love whiskey so much that we even made the spirit the star of our January 2015 issue, which featured an interview with author and connoisseur Lew Bryson, a chart documenting more than 600 years of its history, reviews of our favorite whiskey bars in the area and even songs about whiskey. So, we’re especially glad to see the that the first Central PA Whiskey Festival is taking place this weekend from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Zembo Shrine (2801 N. Third St.) in Harrisburg.

The festival features a wide array of spirits that fall under the umbrella of whiskey, including bourbon, rye, Scotch and more. (See the full pour list here.) Though whiskey is front and center at the festival, more than 200 spirits are featured including gin, vodka and tequila.

General admission tickets are $100 and designated drivers can get in from $30. A portion of the sales benefit MidPenn Legal Services – a nonprofit organization that provides civil legal aid to families living below the poverty level.

Can’t make it to the festival? Lancaster’s own Thistle Finch Distillery released its straight rye whiskey last week. Stop by and pick up a bottle.