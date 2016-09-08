What's the deal with the clowns in the woods?

UPDATE: Stephen King confirmed with the Bangor Daily News that the clowns don’t have ties to the upcoming “It” reboot.

So, apparently, not only is 2016 the worst year ever, but it’s also the year of the clown.

Over the past month or so, children in the Carolinas have been telling their parents about clowns that have been lurking outside the woods, trying to lure them in. One woman even saw a clown around 2:30 a.m. one night, waving at her underneath a street lamp.

No, seriously.

Just read an article about creepy clowns in the woods of NC. WTF is wrong with people!! I’m a child of the IT generation. No thanks! — Kymberley Johnson (@hotelpastis) September 8, 2016

idc abt clowns if they’re at a party but if i saw one in the woods my ass is Fleeing — dabb stan rena✨ (@starsclaire) September 8, 2016

What if these clowns in the woods are just waiting till Halloween to strike — Spencer Hurst (@spencerhurst90) September 8, 2016

Some people think it’s a joke or a hoax, some people don’t. The police, however, are not amused.

“If this is a hoax or publicity stunt it is not funny,” Greensboro police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen tells PEOPLE. “It is alarming to the public and a drain on police resources. We just don’t know at this point, because we haven’t had the chance to interview any clowns.”

Maybe it’s a terrifying marketing tactic for the upcoming recreation of Stephen King’s “It” in 2017. But distributors of an upcoming Rob Zombie movie about kidnapped carnival workers have denied any ties. What’s worse? Every time an adult (like on Tuesday, when a guy chased a clown back into the woods with a machete) or the police have tried to confront the clowns, they haven’t been able to find them. Because police haven’t been able to wrangle any clowns in, people are taking matters into their own hands.

“It’s getting a little bit scary because people are starting to believe it a little bit more, and we’re starting to see some of those unsettling pictures on Facebook,” Mr. Guzan told a local ABC affiliate. “Not of the clown, but of people armed and preparing to defend themselves, saying, ‘I can’t go outside because I’m afraid of clowns,’ or whatever. That’s just a little too far.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Steven Schlozman, a child psychiatrist who teaches about the psychology behind horror films at Harvard, says that the instinctive fear of clowns comes from the part of our brain that recognizes exaggerated human features could mean danger. He says the reaction to the thing that scares us is truly where horror stems from.

“It has this kind of capacity to grab you emotionally before it grabs you cognitively,” Dr. Schlozman said in the interview. “That’s the key to making something viral online actually: to make people emotionally engaged before they’re intellectually engaged.”

Which implies that, regardless of whether or not these clowns are part of a stunt or mean real harm, the people who live on the receiving end of this occurrence are the ones we should be afraid of.

I wish I would see some damn clowns in the woods ? pic.twitter.com/FbMlE16nAy — AP3 (@AP_Tres) September 8, 2016

It’s all fun and games until a clown gets shot…creepy woods, clowns, luring kids… #clownsightingspic.twitter.com/Pq6fASFZc6 — ElricM (@TwitchElricM) September 8, 2016

Guys, America’s a wormhole of absurdity and we need to leave.