What’s on Tap: May

Plan accordingly – here are some events in the area this month that revolve around alcohol.

Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax will bring back its event filled with tastings, craft vendors, food and live music. If you’re looking for the perfect way to celebrate warm weather and – more importantly – drink in said warm weather, get started at noon on May 1.

Four King’s Pint Night

If you’re looking for free stuff, Mosby’s in Mount Joy has you covered. Drink yourself some Four King’s on draft, and receive a glass to have and to hold from that day forward. Because sometimes you just need more glassware without the hassle. The special starts at 6 p.m. May 4.

Party hard on a Thirsty Thursday, courtesy of Spring Gate Vineyard in Harrisburg. May at the vineyard means live music, food and booze, of course. Start your drinking season at 5 p.m. on May 5, and continue to look forward to Sangria Happy Hours through the summer.

It’s finally here, and there’s plenty to celebrate. 8 p.m. May 5 at Level 2 in Harrisburg, honor Cinco de Mayo the right way with the heavy-metal salsa band PA Mambo Orquestra. Dance instruction begins at 8 p.m. and drink specials galore will be available.

Try some new fancy beers (we really don’t know if they’re that fancy, but the name seems pretty sophisticated) at 5 p.m. May 5 at Hunger-N-Thirst. The Bruery will offer five of their beers, and Mick Kalata will be schucking the night away for your pleasure.

May is your month, winos. Wine Fest PA is bringing WineFest Lancaster to the Lancaster County Convention Center. With 15 wineries and more than 20 vendors, you can taste your heart out and do some shopping as well. It’ll be like drunk online shopping, but in person! Have fun at 11:30 a.m. May 7.

And more wine! Forty-eight vendors are signed up to bring you awesomeness that includes drinking and dancing. Who doesn’t want some live music to gab and eat to? Get your wine on at 2 p.m. May 14 at MYO Park in Millersburg.

Wednesday Happy Hour

Spring Gate is kicking off summer early, and in the best way. When Wednesday Happy Hours kick off, there will be live music, barbeque, bacon and craft beer. The fun begins at 5 p.m. May 18.

Slugging back straight Merlot can get heavy after a while, so take a break and turn it into a slushie. Beginning at noon May 27 at Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery in Breinigsville, you can sample a special wine slushie and buy it by the glass. Sounds like all you’d be missing is cheese.