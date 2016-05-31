What's on tap: June

Plan accordingly, these are some of the fun, alcohol-focused events in Central PA this month.

Pig out on grilled wings in celebration of Spring Gate Brewery turning one from noon to 11 p.m. June 4 at the vineyard in Harrisburg. Of course, Spring Gate never only has one food to choose from, so count on plenty of other eateries attending, like The Potato Coop, Blazing Swine and more. Check the Facebook event for the beer list.

What goes better with beer than barbecue? Nothing, I say. Celebrate the beautiful combo at 2 p.m. June 4 at Liquid Hero Brewing in York. The brewery plans to rope off its parking lot and let Killer Kitchen Gourmet do its thing so you can celebrate the sweet weather in the sunshine. Pig out and drink up, folks.

Because your alcohol festival to-do list wasn’t long enough this summer, we’ve got one more for you. Beginning at 3 p.m. June 11 at the Fort Hunter Historic District in Harrisburg, load up the car with your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the area’s musicians, paired with some fine wines. May want to toss a pillow in the backseat, too.

Booze it up during Hanover Art Weekend from 2-7 p.m. June 11 in downtown Hanover. For only $15, you can taste local wine, beer and food throughout the event. This, in addition to enjoying local artists’ work, promises to make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Central PA and into… another place that has art and alcohol.

Explore a new craft beer with Mispillion River Brewing at 6 p.m. June 15 at Grain + Verse in New Cumberland. Get to know the Delaware-based brewery, and take a pint glass home with you. Free stuff AND beer? Guys, this is too good to be true.

You don’t have to know what you’re talking about when you try the wines from around the world picked for Sip Wine in the Park. From 3-6 p.m. June 18 in Musser Park in Lancaster, you and your friends can practice swishing and spitting, as well as gulping, with advice from sommelier Chris Trendler. Hurry, though, the event only has a limited amount of tickets.

Have a toast to the warm weather and appreciate some local brews and food, thanks to Stewartstown Smoke House & Beer Barn. From 4-9 p.m. June 18 at Gunpowder Falls Brewing in New Freedom, celebrate summer and stuff your face to local music. Head to the event’s Facebook page to find a list of bands.

If you’ve had enough of beer for the month – or even if you haven’t – class it up beginning at 5 p.m. June 24 at Waltz Vineyards in Manheim. The weekend begins with Celebrate Lancaster downtown, and then moves to the vineyard Saturday before finishing up with a wine dinner at General Sutter Inn on Sunday. There will be jazz, wine and food. You’re set.