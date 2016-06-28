What's on tap: July 2016

Plan accordingly: The following events are focused on alcohol.

If you’re going to eat outside in the dead of summer, it might as well be at a brewery, and you might as well be eating barbecue. Liquid Hero Brewery in York has the hookup to beat the heat with some meat and beer during BBQ & Beer at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Bring your bibs, and some zinc for that nose, partner.

Having Monday off to celebrate Independence Day could go a long way at 12 p.m. July 4 at Spring Gate Vineyard in Harrisburg. As usual, Spring Gate plans to take care of you with food, drinks and live music. You’ll hear Hank Imhof and Loren Ferster while eating Lucia’s Pane di Casa and Mel’s Rock’n BBQ. The party goes well into the night, so be sure to pace yourself.

The National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia is on a mission to make you feel classy while wielding a beer in a museum. Find out what fancy feels like at 6 p.m. July 8 during the museum’s ninth annual Hops ‘n’ Clocks event, featuring some of your favorite local breweries and eateries. Look out for live music by Fire in the Glen, and win a door prize… if you’re lucky. Get your tickets at museumoftime.org.

Whether you have a furry companion or not, Woof & Wine is the perfect way to make sure the York SPCA can take care of the county’s wayward dogs until they find their forever homes. And if that isn’t enough incentive to head to this fundraiser – there’s wine. Pet some of the adoptable dogs and enjoy a day of fun from 1-5 p.m. July 9 at Brown’s Orchards in York.

Gather ‘round ye craft beer lovers for a laid back day of drinking from noon to 9 p.m. July 9 at Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata. Two Pints Shy will be the soundtrack to your day, and food and (duh) beer will be available to your heart’s content. Head to Black Forest’s Facebook page for updates.

Never been to Buddy Boy Winery in Duncannon before? This is your chance. From 6-11 p.m. July 16, try the winery’s new wine bar on the deck. Drink and eat with friends by a fire, and listen to live music for $5. This way, you can be adventurous and practical, all at the same time. Special menu items can be found on Buddy Boy’s Facebook page.

Missing the days of partying and enjoying a nice cigar with friends? Try Wyndridge Farm’s second B2C2, where you can drink, eat and enjoy hand-rolled cigars on scene. With three courses of delicious food, you’ll be able to chalk the evening up to a successful date night. You can make reservations now for 6-9 p.m. July 22 at Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown by calling 224-9900, option three.

You’ve done enough drinking on your back porch, now grab your lawn chair and do it in a crowd. Nissley Vineyards in Bainbridge kicks off its summer music series 7:30-10 p.m. July 23 with classic rock band Nightwind, and you should be there. Drink wine, BYO snacks and get on the dance floor. For tickets and information, head to nissleywine.com.