What's on tap: April

Plan accordingly – here are some events in the area this month that revolve around alcohol.

On April 10, General Sutter Inn in Lititz will host a whiskey dinner with Lew Bryson, former editor of Whiskey Advocate and author of “Tasting Whiskey.” Enjoy five whiskeys and a special menu. Tickets are $68, and can be purchased by phone at 626-2115.

The Evil Genius Beer Companies will duke it out by means of rock, paper, scissors on April 22 at Smoked in Hummelstown. Only one can rule them all, and the winner gets a Smoked Bar & Grille gift card, in addition to some Evil Genius swag.

Kick off Harrisburg Beer Week with its first firkin of the celebration April 22 at Brewhouse Grille in Camp Hill. Filled with the first (717) Collaboration Ale brewed special for the occasion, the beer will be accompanied by some of Troegs seasonals and year-rounds. There will also be some giveaways in it for you.

Celebrate 10 wonderful years of Annie Bailey’s in Lancaster with the Ogham Stones at 10 p.m. April 23. Stomp around and enjoy all that the Irish pub and restaurant has brought to downtown. Slainte!

What’s better than enjoying a four-course meal that’s perfectly paired with craft beer? Nothing. Get your tickets now for 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at General Sutter Inn in Lititz, as they sold tickets for their Dogfish Head dinner in a flash. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased by calling 626-2115.

Midtown Cinema and Zeroday Brewing are teaming up to bring their part to Harrisburg Beer Week by pairing beer tastings with beer movies. After your tasting and tour, watch beer movie classics “What? No Beer!,” “Beerfest” and “Brewed in the Burg” for just $15, beginning at 6 p.m. on April 25 at Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg.

Battle of the Brewers is back with Zeroday Brewing and DuClaw, and for a good cause at 4 p.m. on March 26 at Grain + Verse Bottlehouse in Harrisburg. Tickets are two for $1, and all proceeds with go to charities of the breweries’ choosing. Whichever brewery sees the most sales will get an extra donation to their charity. Each of the breweries will duel to beers picked by the crowd. Guzzle, guzzle, y’all.

Hungry? Evolution wants to feed you four awesome courses with a side of 4 of their EVO beers at 6 p.m. on April 28 at The Mill in Hershey. Because we could all use a little more craft in our lives.

Enjoy the finer things in life at noon on April 30 at Spring House Brewery in Lancaster. Select craft breweries which include Bullfrog Brewery, Forest and Main, Free Will, Grandview Brewery, Intangible Ales, Pizza Boy, Troegs, Union Craft and Highway Manor will participate to bring eight hours of nothing but brews and oysters. You’re welcome. Tickets are $50 ahead, or $60 at the door.

