We Were There: Sinai Vessel deafened the Lizard Lounge

Photographer: Rachel Berbec

On a cold Monday, usually one of the Chameleon Club’s emptiest days, kids of all ages (though mostly underages) came together for a three-band bill. Avery and Magnolia supported Sinai Vessel, who came from North Carolina by way of the previous night’s stop in Richmond, VA.

In a way, the three band bill is a rare and exotic beast. Four bands is usually the sweet spot, though your dutiful writer has slogged his way through enough six band bills for a full lifetime. With only three acts, there’s a concision that ends up helping both the bands and the audience.

Before Avery began, I was excited to finally hear them after having missed multiple opportunities to see them in the past. When they were finished, my heart panged for the times when I was so foolish. Hearkening back to some of my favorite power trios, Avery *rocks* in a traditional way that is becoming all the more rare. Riffs, solos, fanciful drum fills, they really had it all. There were songs that recalled a youth listening to gems from the soundtracks of “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” (from roughly the second installment to “Underground,” of course, haters to the left) that left a goofy smile on my face for most of their performance.

Keeping the theme of “threes” going, Sinai Vessel stepped to the stage and promptly blew everyone’s hair back. All I could think of was the most prescient song from A Tribe Called Quest’s newest album, “Solid Wall of Sound.” The band played entirely from their upcoming album, “Brokenlegged,” except for the last song. They played quickly and proficiently, much like a band preparing for a deep tour cycle. Rarely stopping for requisite stage banter, there was a great moment where frontman Sinai Vessel Caleb Cordes mentioned that they had copies of the new album at the merch table. However, all of these copies were marked with “steal this album,” so they felt it necessary to apologize both to their record label and System of a Down.

Closing things out was Magnolia. Sometimes, the word “charming” is used to denigrate or backhandedly-compliment something deemed too precious, but dammit, Magnolia was incredibly charming. Made up of four high-schoolers, Magnolia’s musical proficiency is wise beyond their X-ed up hands. The dichotomy between their goofy onstage personas and songs about loneliness, depression and pain is so wide, it’s almost like a Jekyll and Hyde situation. Nonetheless, the crowd was very much made up of Magnolia fans.

Not every show needs to be packed to the gills to be successful. Though its easier to measure quantity to quality where a crowd is concerned, it was clear that the assembled were glad to be huddled by a stage in the Lizard Lounge on a Monday night.