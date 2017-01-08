We Were There: Moonstriker and a trio of trios at Beat Mountain

For the first show of the new year, Beat Mountain stacked the lineup last night. Each of the four bands has been a headliner somewhere, so there was very little chaff to be separated from the wheat. Philadelphia-based Moonstriker topped a bill featuring Cave Paint, Sleepy Limbs and What’s Her Face, each playing a tight 30-minute set.

Like many of the shows at Beat Mountain, the basement was packed with eager faces, including one Max Ludewig, head man on the mount, at his customary spot inches from whatever band was playing at the time. Unlike most four-band bills, where the bands might quickly glance at the clock and decide they can squeeze in a few more songs, as soon as the time was up, the harsh basement lights came on and the next band started setting up.

It was mostly a night of trios. What’s Her Face’s rough-edged synths got people moving at the beginning, which paved the way for Cave Paint’s contemplative instrumental jams. Newly minted Cave Paint bassist Dalton Bauder reveled in his new position, anxiously telling the crowd what each song was about, despite there being no lyrics.

This is a song about getting evicted from an apartment, by instrumental band #CavePaint pic.twitter.com/eFzqmb6tyf — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 8, 2017

One of the more interesting attendees was a four-year-old boy who hung out in the front by each bands exceedingly large pedal board. I personally held high hopes that the boy would subtlety mess with the boards, if only to create a “chopped & screwed” remix edition to each band’s set. The boy and his mother left after Sleepy Limbs, and Bauder quizzed the boy on his favorite set. He pointed excitedly to Sleepy Limbs leader Ben Roth.

Should also mention while #CavePaint has been rocking, there’s a four year old chilling by the pedalboards. #BeatMountain pic.twitter.com/k73XiStoIr — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 8, 2017

This was only my second time seeing Sleepy Limbs, and they simply do not disappoint. The band constantly shifts tempos and moods, most often multiple times in the middle of one song. During the set, Roth promised that as soon as they finish setting up their personal studio, they’ll finally be releasing some music. I can’t wait.

#SleepyLimbs with some very smooth band introductions. pic.twitter.com/7Z4b0w1ANu — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 8, 2017

As this was maybe my 15th time seeing Moonstriker (Writer’s note: they’re my pals!), I got to indulge in one of my favorite live music games: find a person or two who clearly hasn’t seen them before and watch their expression throughout the show. The foursome is unassuming; they’re usually the guys in the back of the room hanging out quietly. But when they start playing, it’s a spectacle. From guitarist Ethan Sharp’s outlandish pedal board to Joel Demartino’s wild vocals, it’s a hurricane of sound from beginning to end. Their songs don’t really bother with traditional structure. There are always riffs, there is always howling, there are always thunderous drums. A song ends and you try to breathe, and then they start up again.

One of the many positives about a show run by underage high-schoolers is that the show always ends on time. Moonstriker hit their last punishing riff, and less than a minute later, the lights were on.

