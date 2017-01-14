We Were There: Mellowells and Mo Lowda top a solid night of music

Photographer: James Tierney

A musical double-header requires some planning if you want to do it right.

There are travel logistics, timing quandaries and general musical fatigue to take into account, but if you can swing it, you’re bound to have near a full-working shift of great music to bask in. Last night, I took in the Mo Lowda and the Humble show at the Lizard Lounge before high-tailing it over to Bube’s Brewery for the taping of The Mellowells’ Bottling Works Live Session. Five bands, two towns, six hours.

Doors for the Mo Lowda show were at 6 p.m., though by 6:30, I was still playing games over in Arcade Lancaster. As if by fate, “Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” was left in one of the SNES setups, which is a great time killer/soul breaker. If you’re unfamiliar with the SNES Star Wars games, they were released in a time when further movies past the original trilogy weren’t necessarily a guarantee, so any Star Wars-related ephemera was to be gobbled up and appreciated. These games are also known for being incredibly difficult, so it was nice to know that some things are the same in 2017 as they were in 1997 as I could not make it past the second level.

Meg and the Right Sound started rather unceremoniously, giving me time to finish up the game and meander over to where they were playing. The band’s setlist stuck mostly to songs from their self-titled 2016 album. Though they began as a duo playing cover songs, they’ve really blossomed into a full band in every sense of the phrase.

Maryland jam band Little Bird followed the concise rock and roll of Meg and the Right Sound with some breezy noodling. It was put forth by my co-worker Mike Andrelczyk that 2016 was the year that indie rockers finally embraced the Grateful Dead, and Little Bird’s presence on the bill lent credence to that fact.

This show was a rarity because not only did it start early in the night, but no one went long. Mo Lowda and the Humble came out ready to go, and I will admit they fooled me right at the get go. For a sound check, they broke into the Buzzcocks classic “Why Can’t I Touch It?” which hyped me up for the thirty seconds they spent playing it. They’re still a relatively new band, though I remember seeing them around Philadelphia, as I attended Temple University at the same time they were just starting to put the band together. Mercifully, Mo Lowda and the Humble are not a rock band that has you standing around contemplating lyrics. By the end of the first song, the crowd was dancing, and they didn’t stop until the band stopped. Though they’ve been around since late 2012, they only just released their second album, “Act Accordingly,” so it was nice to hear the new songs in an intimate setting.

After a quick hop onto Rt. 30, I was at Bube’s Brewery for a packed Bottling Works Live just in time for master of ceremonies Scout Lynch to welcome seasonal to the stage. I only listened to the band for the first time in this past year, but their EP “The World We Chose to See” got multiple spins from me. I’d like to say the most impressive thing about them was seeing them up close with a packed crowd, but I was most impressed with the drummer’s power and tenacity. Pro tip: If you see a drummer making ridiculous faces, generally ones involving open mouths or thousand yard stares, don’t laugh. That is a guy or girl who is so squarely in the zone that they’ve lost control of facial muscles in order to get the necessary power to their hands.

This is not to say the rest of the band was unmemorable. On the contrary, it was a pleasure to see the band get twinkly, especially when they broke out an American Football cover near the end of their set.

The main event of the show, and by definition my long night, was The Mellowells. Since releasing their album “Head Space” a few months back, they’ve been lauded by WXPN, LNP, and…hey, by us! The band is a lot of fun on record, and roughly three times the fun live. I was happy that the low volume mic that plagued seasonal was brought up to proper levels for Mellowells jams like “Melting Vibes” and “Tiny Beds.” It’s always a treat to see a crowd mixed with band friends and total strangers, and watching as the latter gradually builds to the excitement level of the former.

There have only been five of them thus far, but if you haven’t yet, get yourself to a recording of Bottling Works Live. The performances are usually a hair shorter than a “real” show, but it’s easy to get caught up in the intimacy and enjoy yourself, regardless of the headlining band.

As for six-plus hours of performances…well, it’s not for every night, or even every week. But as far as enjoyable adventures go, it’s a fine way to spend a large fraction of your day.