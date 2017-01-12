We Were There: Lavacave cast spells at Spring House Brewing

Photographer: James Giffen

The plight of the dinnertime concert has confounded musicians as long as both have been around. If you’re out for dinner with friends or family, are you required to give undivided attention to the band in the corner playing their hearts out? Of course not, especially if said band doesn’t do anything to necessitate your attention.

Lavacave is not that band.

In the span of a song or two, you will be entranced. A few songs later, you’ll be tapping your foot on the ground or your fingers around a glass. By the end, you’re up and dancing and you’re not entirely sure how this sequence of events came to be. Wing specials be damned, Lavacave simply refuses to be ignored, and that was just the sequence of events that played out at the Spring House Brewing last night.

Apologies for the low light, but here’s another bit of a new song by #lavacave pic.twitter.com/Ct1t4lfE4N — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 12, 2017

“I think it’s a cello…maybe…something else…”-bar patrons not sure what to make of Donna Valles’ standup bass. #lavacave — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 12, 2017

The former warehouse boasts excellent acoustics, especially for a band almost entirely made up of string instruments. A skeleton, left over from Halloween celebrations, seemed like the perfect centerpiece for the band. Frontwoman Robin Chambers referred to it frequently throughout the set, which shouldn’t be surprising for a band known for songs like “Halloween at the Poorhouse” and “Zombie Horse.”

#lavacave is just getting started, but they’re dropping a banger (“Zombie Horse”) early in the setlist. pic.twitter.com/uyfVOrzmds — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 12, 2017

While Donna Valles holds down the low end on stand up bass and Nick Di-Santo inexplicably plays guitar, bass drum and tambourine, Chambers lays down violin solos that only someone with decades of experience could do. These were the moments where bar patrons and cheeseburger eaters really couldn’t just talk to their friends and pretend a band wasn’t firing on all cylinders in the corner. As they are wont to do, Lavacave included a cover in each of their sets: first, Nancy Sinatra’s eternal “These Boots are Made for Walkin,'” and then Donovan’s “Season of the Witch.” If there was on particular moment of cacophonous dancing, it was during the latter. The band’s slowed down take on Donovan’s original pulled out the mystery and wooziness of the original and imbued it with Lavacave’s dark folk sound.

Just saying, check back in nine months to really see how good of a cover #lavacave does of Donovan’s ‘Season of the Witch.’ pic.twitter.com/Ml3u8dM3CL — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 12, 2017

I (@LoomingDoom) live for false finishes where everyone momentarily puts their beers down before Robin Chambers rips a violin solo #lavacave — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 12, 2017

It is easy to overlook bands that play out all the time – call it “Oh, I’ll catch them next time” syndrome. On the contrary, check out Lavacave whenever you can. They’ll be at the General Sutter Inn in Lititz on Feb. 10. For some thoughts on Lavacave by the band themselves, check out our October interview with them here.