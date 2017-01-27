We Were There: First Day of Tour with Young and Heartless

Allow me to make a lazy simile:

The first day of tour is sort of like the first day of school. You’re nervous to get started, and everything feels fresh. You feel like you waited so long to actually start that you forget that each day that follows holds more of the same. It’s not impossible to hold that same enthusiasm two weeks later, but it’s unlikely.

This is all based off of minor experience with the subject (self-plug!), but I think it fits. Depending on the bands, the first day of tour is either the best or worst time to go a show. Songs need to be smoothed out, repetition has to set in, it’s a process. However, if last night was any indication, cities such as Omaha, Nebraska and Atlanta, Georgia are in for a treat in the coming weeks. Harrisburg’s Young and Heartless anchored an exhilarating show with enough varied highs and lows that it almost seemed to end early.

I’ll admit right up front that due to my tardiness, I missed the beginning of seasonal’s set. But from what little I saw, plus recent memories of seeing them at Bube’s Brewery two weeks ago, I can confidently say they sounded great. I’ve personally only seen them when they’ve opened shows, and not to say they should never headline, but both times their immersive sound was the perfect intro to a night of music. “Richmaiden” particularly is a jam.

Kississippi’s Zoe Allaire Reynolds was up next. Most recently seen in the Chameleon Club upstairs opening for Waxahatchee in a full band configuration this past summer, Reynolds played solo last night. Obviously, she had played solo before, but this is her first solo tour. After laughing about a potentially misbegotten pre-set tequila shot, Reynolds launched straight into a set mixed with songs from “We Have No Future, We’re All Doomed” and multiple new songs. Though she played electrically (and with the help of pedals she stated she was relatively unfamiliar with), the room was quiet enough that you could hear her un-amplified strumming, which was an unintended but nice touch. Take a song like “Indigo,” where the studio version is bolstered by an entrancing combination of moody synths and a tight backbeat. Featured on their own, the lyrics and steady riff become even more hypnotizing. It also helped that Reynolds was clearly among Kississippi fans, as more than a few people up front mouthed every song that wasn’t new.

Being entirely unfamiliar with Wilmington, North Carolina’s own Museum Mouth, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’m happy to report that it took less than two songs to fall in love. The first obvious reason is that I can’t help but respect singing drummers. And then a singing drummer that isn’t just playing four-on-the-floor beats for ease of melodies? I nearly stood at attention at the bar and saluted. But it’s not just drummer love – Museum Mouth’s Ramones by way of Replacements songs were high energy but not in a monotonous way. Much of the set came from the band’s most recent album, “Popcorn Fish Guinea Pig,” the cassette of which can now be found blasting from the dilapidated speakers of my 1997 Buick Regal.

This has been a night of bands where you’re only 100% sure the song is done becuz they said “thank you” @kississippiPHL @yngandreckless — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 27, 2017

Young and Heartless closed the night out much like it started, with a set of energetic indie rock. The band is still touring behind last year’s “Stay Away,” so they’re nearly as precise live at this point as they are on record. In a similar vein of bands like Balance and Composure, Young and Heartless excels at making songs that render you unable to not move your head back and forth like you’re slowly and rhythmically agreeing to the terms of a deal. Possibly the only thing they left me still wanting was a performance of the new album’s piano ballad, “Misery on Misery,” though it would have stuck out very obviously in a set of upbeat rockers.

After the bands were done, all that was left to do was set a high score for the night on the “Galaga” machine over in Arcade Lancaster, which was achieved. To end this with a worse simile than I began with, much like a proud parent showcasing their child’s grades, here is that high score:

#PostScript let it be known that the tides of #Galaga eventually turned pic.twitter.com/9Gj2dxLJd1 — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 27, 2017

“We Were There” Mail Bag #1

It is increasingly rare for most websites to get actual non-Facebook comments anymore, so when we do receive them, it only feels right to highlight them. On Tuesday, I profiled the Wyldlife show at American Bar & Grill. It was a great show, outside of an unfortunate situation with a solo mosher who was shown the door barely before 9 p.m. A gentleman by the name of Svingor took the time to write in:

“Get your wings and keep going” “you wrong and dumb”

Svingor my dear boy! I’m sorry that my account of Tuesday factually differentiated from what you remember. I didn’t actually write much in the way of “facts,” per se, but did you disagree with my stating the lead singer of Ravagers kind of sounded like Zach de la Rocha? He does! And that’s a compliment. I’ll definitely consider the notion that my opinions are wrong, that seems like a better guess. As for the thing about wings, I’ll admit, it’s certainly one of the least punk things possible to eat a half dozen buffalo wings in between sets, no question there. But as most ABG Yelp reviews state, those wings are not to be missed.