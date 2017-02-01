We Were There: Doyle Bramhall II confidently plays Tellus360

On the last night of January at around 7:30 p.m., it seemed like no one was coming. It was initially easy to find a spot among the twenty or so people alternatively sitting and standing, waiting for a show to start. On the bill was Doyle Bramhall II, blues guitarist with decades of chops and Emily Gimble, a fiery singer/keyboardist from Texas. Ten minutes to showtime, I could still overhear nervous men in leather jackets proclaim that they couldn’t understand how Tellus had a thousand people packed in over the weekend, but how a guitarist the stature of Bramhall wasn’t receiving the same numbers.

If you’re familiar at all with punk and/or basement shows, you know the concept of “punk time.” “Punk time” can be anywhere from a half hour to an hour and a half worth of lateness for the reasons of:

A. Waiting for band members to arrive late from work

B. Waiting for those friends who swore on Facebook that they were coming.

C. Waiting for your parents to leave for the weekend.

D. All of the above (or something else)

On Tuesday night, I learned about “blues time.” Exactly one song into Gimble’s set, it was as if a dam had been busted open and bluesheads came in single file formation, beers in hand. The space around Tellus’ biggest stage suddenly was almost entirely filled up in the span of maybe ten minutes. Just in time, too, because was Gimble started, she never let up with the grooves. Gimble released her first solo EP last year, “Certain Kinda,” after a two year stint in the acclaimed folk group Asleep at the Wheel. Most of the set included songs from the record, which showcased Gimble’s Bonnie Raitt-inspired voice and majestic keyboard playing. She sat right in the front middle of the stage, with her two keyboard in V-formation, like she was ready to attack. It was wonderful.

Danceable grooves aplenty with @mlegimble as shown by this gentleman up front. @Tellus360 pic.twitter.com/VnrmKoNkCA — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) February 1, 2017

With the crowd on the precipice of transitioning from “head bobbing” to full on “actual human dancing,” the fog machine acted as a mission bell to let people know Mr. Bramhall would be starting soon. During Bramhall’s nearly three decade long career, he’s played with luminaries ranging from Jimmie Vaughan to Norah Jones to Roger Waters, acting as a musical chameleon to fit with whoever he’s working with. Bramhall plays a left-handed guitar strung upside-down, which explained why it was impossible to look away from what his hands were doing.

Think we’ve figured it out – the fog surrounding @DoyleBramhall2 is actually smoke coming from his guitar @Tellus360 #sahmokin pic.twitter.com/JIvhqX4HeF — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) February 1, 2017

The Texan guitarist tore through four tracks before addressing the audience, showcasing his commitment to the craft. If you wanted to build a rock star from scratch, it would probably look like Doyle Bramhall II. Tight pants, scarf, slightly-open button down shirt, two separate man buns(!), this is a guy that dresses the part as well as he walks the walk. His band was incredibly tight, to the point where his rhythm guitarist would go back and forth between that and a keyboard within the same song. There were solos aplenty, but they never seemed gratuitous. Both Gimble and Bramhall made their four-piece bands sound at times gigantic and hushed, depending on the song’s mood.

All in all, it ended up being quite the turnout for a cold Tuesday at the very edge of January. The crowd might have come in cold, but it was easy to see on more than a few faces that Doyle Bramhall II’s guitar would keep them warm long into the morning.