We Were There: (and out of breath) FA5 at the Run Free Fest

Yesterday, just after noon I found myself in Lancaster County Park in the middle of a giant slow motion “Matrix” battle.

My brother and I were at Lancaster County Park for the Run Free Fest joined more than a hundred beer runners. (Here, this link will explain what exactly a beer runner is.) Organized by “Born to Run” author Chris McDougall to benefit Horizons at Lancaster Country Day School, the Run Free Fest brought in members of the Fishtown Beer Runners and local runners for an afternoon run in the park followed by beer, Hawaiian music and a movie at Tellus360.

Runners gathered in various forms of athletic wear from running tights to shorts (shout out to my idiot brother who wore shorts in January) there was even a dude in jeans, to participate in three, five or seven mile trail runs through the park. McDougall wrangled all the runners into a group and introduced us to Andy Keller, Katie Esbenshade and Jordan Strybos of Parkour Generations Lancaster. I immediately felt dizzy with flashbacks of the QM marathon.

But I didn’t have to worry. Keller led the group through a relatively easy and fun Parkour-style warm-up, which included crawling around the grass on your hands and knees until someone gave you a high five (shout out Katie) and the aforementioned slow motion “Matrix” battle simulation, which is actually a great way to stretch your core (shout out Keanu). I had a pretty good laugh when a dude from the Philly contingent remarked that all this crawling around on hands and knees giving each other high fives was remarkably similar to an Eagles tailgate session.

After doing our best Neo impressions we broke out into groups to hit the trails. My brother and I decided to do the three mile run. A woman named Kelly led us on a beautiful course on wooded trails, up steep hills, down long slopes and through fields. It was a great run – the pace was a little faster than I was used to and I had to hit the inhaler a few times, but it was nice to be out there getting some exercise. At one point, Kelly asked where we were from luckily my brother could answer since I was too out of breath to make a coherent response. As far as Kelly knows, I’m from “sttrsghhmmbthppugh.”

That was the really great thing about the group that was at the Run Free Fest: there was no judgment. It was just enough that you were out there. The beer runners were my kind of people and one of the most inclusive “clubs” I’d ever run (oops) into.

After our three mile run, my brother and I chatted a bit with a few people and then split up. I went home to get a quick shower before heading to Tellus360 for the rest of the festivities. Here’s a serious question maybe someone out there can help me out with: How long do you need to wait after profusely sweating from a workout before getting a shower and how long should that shower be? I did an accelerated version of my normal shower routine, but didn’t really get that good shower, and still felt a bit sweaty as I drove to Tellus360. Nothing a few post-workout beers couldn’t fix. The “beer” part of “beer running” is definitely my strong suit.

At Tellus360, the Ukulele Uprising serenaded us with some Hawaiian music. The group had about 10 members, including McDougall’s wife Mika, and they were really fun. There was even an Elvis impersonator who surprised us with a version of “Hound Dog” instead of the “Blue Hawaii” cover that I expected to come. He also inexplicably had a rubber chicken kazoo.

Elvis is in the building! pic.twitter.com/ZG0LNRl5qU — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

Members of the Horizons team were going around selling Hawaiian leis and if you purchased one you were entered into a game where McDougall flipped a coin on stage and we responded with our guesses by putting our hands on our heads (for heads duh) or on our butts for tails. I only made through the first round. I knew I shouldn’t have chosen heads twice, but there must be some subconscious pull that makes most people say “heads.” A young woman won the game and walked away with some cash and the runners-up all won copies of “Born to Run” in other languages.

Shout out to all the brave #tailspeople in the heads or tails game! Also shout out to the chicken kazoo dude. pic.twitter.com/ksStzMYAL4 — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

I met Fishtown Beer Runner founder David April before the screening of the documentary “Beer Runners.” He’s a really humble and genuine guy. “Beer Runners” is pretty much the story of April overcoming depression by running. Then, after hearing about a study by a professor in Spain that concluded that having a beer or two is a perfectly fine post-workout drink, April formed a group of people, some of whom had never run more than a mile, to get together to run and hang out at a different local bar. The movie is heartwarming and very funny. Whether you’re a runner or not it’s worth checking out.

David April founder of the Fishtown @beerrunners if you don’t know about them check them out! pic.twitter.com/hvRWKKTY3m — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

Here’s that Fishtown Beer Runners link -> https://t.co/E6dDKmYMmi — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

We raised our glasses in the Fishtown Beer Runners’ customary toast to the professor (you didn’t click that link in the beginning did you? Here it is again) and went into the Temple Room to watch the film. (Here’s the trailer.)

Honoring the Fishtown @beerrunners tradition of raising a glass to the professor! pic.twitter.com/NGeMyY8jh3 — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

“Knowing you’ve earned that beer makes it taste so much better.” – David April. Cool 2 see David watching himself on the screen. Funny movie — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

Great line from “Beer Runners” : “On those Thursday nights (running meet-ups) everybody is equal.” See the movie. Fun times. — Fly After 5 (@FlyAfter5) January 29, 2017

It didn’t matter that I wasn’t the best runner in the group – which I definitely wasn’t – or that I’ve never even considered signing up for a marathon or even a half-marathon. The Beer Runners don’t care about your ability, but, they do care about you. Everyone I met there was friendly, funny and welcoming. The Beer Runners may raise a toast to the professor, but I’d like to raise a toast to them. Cheers!