We Were There: ABG's raucous night of punk rock

Photographer: Get in the Van

There’s always one.

There’s always someone trying to start a pit when it clearly isn’t feasible or possible to get everyone into it. The pit, though a hallmark of hardcore, isn’t the be all, end all on if people are enjoying themselves. Not long into Get in the Van’s explosive opening set at American Bar & Grill last night, the “One” revealed himself. By 8:30 p.m., the drunk punk was already engaging in the laziest pit-starting I’ve ever seen, haphazardly waving his arms around and skanking as if he’d just cribbed it from an instruction booklet in a language he didn’t understand. Not even a full half-hour later, he was yelling at a member of Get in the Van as soon as their set ended, which caused the lone security guard to throw him out the side door in a matter of seconds.

This was not a situation where the crowd then cheered for this guy being thrown out – it was more just sad.

Thankfully, that was an outlier and the show went on without incident from there. It’s been a goal of mine to see Get in the Van and the Lancaster punkers didn’t let me down. There’s something about the classic punk sound (read: essentially the new classic rock) of bands like Minor Threat and early Black Flag that seems timeless, and GitV waves that particular Flag proudly.

Baltimore’s Ravagers kept the intensity going with a short set of their originals following Get in the Van. Honestly, one of the few things distinguishing Ravagers from the previous band was the lead singer’s high-pitched growl reminiscent of Zach de la Rocha. However, I’d never diss a band with a song about “Class of Nuke ‘Em High.”

After a brief detour into American Bar & Grill’s main export of delicious buffalo wings, Wyldlife shook up the musical proceedings to close out the night. The NYC rockers hold dear everything great about rock ‘n’ roll from the ’70s: wearing leather jackets, being relatively aloof and singing rock ‘n’ roll songs about rock and roll. Their New York Dolls-inspired swagger glammed up the bar, and it should be said that the place was packed from the get go and didn’t let up.

There wasn’t another attempt at a pit after the first poor sap tried and failed, but that didn’t stop the crowd from moving in their own way until the end of the night.