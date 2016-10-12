Watch the first episode of Noise Dive's 'Sessions'

Noise Dive, a DIY art collective made up of a half-dozen or so of Lancaster’s finest forward thinkers, has been slowly coagulating over the last month. Now, they’ve premiered their initial offering in the form of the pilot episode of “Sessions.”

Nearly as ambitious as the group that created it, “Sessions” episode one features performances by double-necked guitarist Ian Ethan Case, as well as interviews with Case, Wacker Brewing Company head brewer Michael Spychalski and John Leclair of Tone Tailors. The sixteen-minute video showcases Lancaster County interspersed by Case’s smooth finger-tapping. We’re excited to see what they come out with next. Check out Noise Dive on Facebook here and watch “Sessions” below.

 

Kevin Stairiker

Kevin Stairiker is a features writer for Fly. He is a graduate of Temple University and enjoys writing in third person. When he isn't writing, he's probably playing guitar for a litany of bands, reading comics or providing well-needed muscle at The Double Deuce.

