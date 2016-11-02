Watch Danika Diverio's 'Bottleworks Live' session

Our pals at Bube’s Brewery have slowly been amassing the best of Lancaster’s deep music scene for their “Bottling Works Live” series. Bands including Cave Paint, Spherehead and Guilt Trip have been a part of full episodes in the past. Just yesterday, they released a short acoustic session with songwriter Danika Diverio.

The intimate ambiance of Bube’s parlor works wonders for a solo performer, and small touches like the the slowly spinning disco ball above Danika’s head goes a long way. This video is apparently the first part of a series with Danika, so follow Bottling Works Live on Facebook for more updates. Check out Danika performing her songs “Whiskey Blues” and “Our Lullaby” below.