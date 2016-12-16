'A Very Herbie Christmas' returns to Tellus360

For the 12th straight year, virtuoso players Herbie will be convening to celebrate “A Very Herbie Xmas.”

If you’re unfamiliar, the band is comprised of guitar wizard Andy Mowatt, as well as Aaron Trassatt, Ffej Herb, Jay Baab and Ben Eberts. The band has been jamming together for nearly fifteen years, and the amount of trust they have in each other musically certainly shows in a live setting. Expect some familiar tunes, newer jams and some overall tasty playing.

The show begins at 9 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 17, at Tellus360. Check out their website for ticket information. You can read our 2014 interview with Andy Mowatt here.