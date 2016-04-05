Two rare beers, one great cause at Lancaster's Fed Tap

So, how’s this sound for an amazing opportunity: You get to try not one, but TWO of the most sought-after stouts in the world, plus you get to help out a great cause.

Interested? Then get yourself to Federal Taphouse in Lancaster this Thursday, April 7, for a fundraiser to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that will feature an extremely rare side-by-side tapping of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout and Founders’ Kentucky Breakfast Stout.

If you’re a craft beer guru, you likely know all about these beers – they’re kind of a big deal. If you’re not, allow us to fill you in: BCS and KBS are both bourbon-barrel-aged imperial stouts that are released in small quantities. BCS especially tends to draw massive lines of beer geeks when it’s released, and seeing both of these beers at one bar at the same time is a stunningly rare event.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, anyone at Fed Tap who donates at least $25 to the LLS can try both of these amazing beers in one sitting. Who knows when you’ll have that opportunity again? (Yes, the good folks at Fed Tap say that any leftovers will be sold to the general public on Friday – but if you think there will be leftovers, we’d advise you to think again.)

At this point, you should have all you need to know (which basically boils down to BCS + KBS + LLS = YOU GO NOW), but if you want more details, check ’em out here: