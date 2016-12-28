A tale of two #hype shows with Galactic Empire and Diarrhea Planet

It was the best of bills, it was the worst of bills, it was the age of Star Wars-themed metal, it was the age of snotty four-guitar punk. Lancaster was blessed with dozens of great shows in 2016, and the final week of the year is no different. Unfortunately, there is a classic conundrum: two great, noteworthy and completely worth attending shows on the same night.

In one corner, Nashville’s Diarrhea Planet returns to town with Spill, High Heels and Straw Hats supporting. In the other, Galactic Empire plays their first ever show with the Stonewall Vessels, Eskimo Wave and a few more. Both are stacked bills and both have a lot to offer. If you’re still indecisive, hopefully we can help.

Bang for your buck:

Diarrhea Planet: Four bands for $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Galactic Empire: Five bands for $16 in advance, $20 at the door

EDGE: Galactic Empire. Those customized costumes are very fancy and probably expensive to maintain.

Bills with bands Fly has written about:

Diarrhea Planet: If you count our feature on High Heels’ Mike Madrigale from 2015, we’ve done features on every band on the Tellus360 bill.

Galactic Empire: We did a big interview on the headliners when they put out their very first video last December, as well as larger features on Stonewall Vessels and Eskimo Wave in the past year.

EDGE: Diarrhea Planet

Venue accoutrement:

Diarrhea Planet: Tellus360 famously has bars on top of bars seemingly everywhere you look, as well as a quieter space upstairs with board games and comfy couches.

Galactic Empire: Arcade Lancaster opened up in the basement of the Chameleon Club a few months ago and has relatively changed the game in terms of the concert waiting experience. If the show hasn’t started or you don’t like a band, go play Ms. Pac Man or a SNES game for an hour.

EDGE: Galactic Empire. The Arcade even has a Boba Fett cardboard cutout behind the bar!

Beer & food:

Diarrhea Planet: Waiting for a band to go on? Why not go for some vegan curry with a Guinness or a pulled pork sandwich with the Wednesday drink special of a shot of Jim Beam and a pint of Yuengling for $6?

Galactic Empire: The Chameleon Club’s famous $2 pizza slices are always a sight for sore eyes (and stomach). Unfortunately, the Arcade’s (rebel) alliance with Dough Head Waffles only currently occurs on Friday and Saturday nights. So no chicken and gravy waffles for you tonight while you groove to YOUTHFOOL.

EDGE: Diarrhea Planet. Tellus360 has the added bonus of being nearly all-encapsulating in its desire to provide good food, drinks and music. Still no arcade, though.

The Audience:

Diarrhea Planet: Tellus360 is an interesting fit for the band, and my guess is that the punks will go wild with all the room and cleanliness the venue is known for.

Galactic Empire: Nerds and metalheads alike will gather in the pit of the Chameleon Club in what will likely be a dang headbanger’s ball.

EDGE: Draw. It’s tough to guess an audience before the show starts, but both shows promise nearly equal levels of #hype for their respective audiences.

Conclusion: Draw. What can we say? Both shows are going to be memorable and exciting. If you go to Diarrhea Planet, hope that the guys of Galactic Empire don’t get sued by Disney between now and when they play in the area again. If you go see Galactic Empire, cross your fingers that Diarrhea Planet doesn’t play “Ghost with a Boner.” Either way, you’ll be supporting local independent music, and that’s never a bad thing.

Tickets are still available for both shows. The Galactic Empire show begins at 6 p.m. and tickets can be found here. The Diarrhea Planet show kicks off a little later at 8 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.