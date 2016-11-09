Ton-Taun's Next Act

In the latest episode of the Fly After 5 podcast, we invited Jordan Capizzi of Lancaster’s Ton-Taun in to talk about the band’s latest project “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now.”

In the last year, Ton-Taun released an elaborate 18-track double-album, “You’re Not Doing it Right,” learned Brian Wilson’s acid opus “Pet Sounds,” added another band member, Kate Seifarth on vocals, changed drummers to Brian Trump (if you’re counting, that’s 82 members now – actually seven) and wrote the songs for “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now” – the band’s latest project. It’s a musical comedy performance featuring three original Ton-Taun songs and an overture. They’re currently working with Jeff Zeigler (who helped produce the previous two War on Drugs albums) on a new record, which they are planning on recording in February. “I think I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want to push ourselves in different directions,” says Capizzi.

It’s almost as if Capizzi and the rest of Ton-Taun fear that if they stop moving forward they’ll lose momentum, but the real reason they are so ambitious isn’t all that dramatic. “Boredom. Just total boredom,” says Capizzi. “The band gets restless, which is a good thing. I’m happier working.”

This interview has been edited and condensed. Listen to the full interview on the Fly After 5 podcast at flyafter5.com, SoundCloud and iTunes and hear Capizzi performing The Beach Boys’ “You Still Believe in Me” and Ton-Taun’s “The Rule.”

Mike Andrelczyk: Can you tell us about the upcoming “Pet Sounds” performance?

Jordan Capizzi: We’ll be doing “Pet Sounds” by the Beach Boys in its entirety as part of the Original Classics series put on by Music For Everyone and Tone Tailors. We have not yet started to learn it as a group and I am terrified…. There’s kind of a freedom in covering an album that you have absolutely no chance of doing an actual faithful job of it. I think it’s just going to be whatever sounds the best when we play as opposed to whatever sounds most like “Pet Sounds.”

KS: The new album is all based around a musical.

JC: We were doing some recording and we got to a point where we were really comfortable with three songs. We didn’t have any more material ready to go, so instead of sitting on these songs, we decided to put them out. We got in touch with our friend Matt Johnson and we gave him the songs and we gave him the name of the record, which is “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now” and said we’d like to do a stage production around this music as the release show.

MA: Is there an underlying theme to the songs?

JC: I didn’t think so until I read the script that Matt wrote. I can’t praise this man enough. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Joanna Underhill is directing. She is involved with the Creative Works of Lancaster. She’s doing an amazing job. Thankfully, most of the band is not acting in it. Two of us are.

KS: Who’s the best actor in the band?

JC: Kate probably is because she has the most experience, but John (Spurlock), our keyboard player, is really a dark horse. I’ve already admitted this to John, but we thought he was going to be bad. He wanted to be in it and we were all kind of like [unenthusiastically] “Yeah…” We’ve been watching him at rehearsals and he’s amazing. It’s turning out to be something really exciting and really fun and just totally strange.

KS: I hate to do this, but where did the name (of the album) come from?

JC: It’s kind of a joke. Our new drummer’s name is Brian and Aaron (Binder), our guitar player, thought it was Derek. For a long time. And when he was confronted with that, instead of just conceding and calling him Brian, he said, “Sorry Brian, you’re Derek now.” He’s since adopted the habit of calling him Brian. It’s something we just said too many times to call it anything else. I even said to Matt, “That’s the name. You do with it as much or as little as you want, but that’s the name.” Without giving too much away, the plot of the play is based around the relationship between Brian and Derek. They’re identical twins and they’re high school students. It opens on Derek’s tragic funeral. It’s a comedy. And a musical.

Ton-Taun’s musical “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now” debuts at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Tellus360 and runs through Dec. 4. Visit tellus360.com for times. Ton-Taun will cover the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” as part of the Original Classics series at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Tellus360.