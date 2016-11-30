Ton-Taun turns King Street into Broadway

Ton-Taun is back with a new EP. So you know what that means, right? Yep, they’re also rolling out a theatrical performance based around the songs. Showings run from Dec. 2-4 at Tellus360 (24 E. King St.) in downtown Lancaster. “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now,” written by Matt Johnson and directed by Joanna Underhill, is about a set of teenage twin brothers and features Ton-Taun performing live music (as well as some acting from two members of the group).

According to frontman Jordan Capizzi, “It opens on Derek’s tragic funeral. It’s a comedy. And a musical.” Read an interview with Capizzi and hear a performance of “The Rule” from “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now” on our podcast.

Check out the trailer below:



Order tickets for “Sorry Brian: You’re Derek Now” at tellus360.com. Ton-Taun’s EP will be released on Dec. 1 and will be available on the band’s bandcamp.com page.