Ton-Taun takes on the Beach Boys tonight at Tellus360

Last month on the Fly After 5 podcast, Ton-Taun frontman Jordan Capizzi previewed his take on the Beach Boys classic “You Still Believe in Me.” That was just a taste of the full “Pet Sounds” album, which the band will be taking on tonight as part of Tone Tailor’s Original Classics series at Tellus360. This comes only days removed from a weekend filled with sold-out performances of their musical, “Sorry Brian; You’re Derek Now.”

For the “original” portion of the evening, The 1.21 will be playing their own future classics. Check out a video of Capizzi performing “You Still Believe in Me” below and find more information about the show here. The show begins at 8 p.m. and the cover is $5. All proceeds benefit Music For Everyone.