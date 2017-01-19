Ton-Taun and The Bigness hitting The SugarTank on Saturday

Ton-Taun did so much in 2016 that we’d be remiss not to remind you of it all: they put on a musical, recorded a holiday single, played Roots & Blues, released a new EP, opened for Screaming Females and The Districts, covered “Pet Sounds” and played an adult prom. This show, which features Philadelphia pals The Bigness, will presumably begin their similarly wacky 2017.

The doors of The SugarTank open up at 7 p.m. and doors are at 8 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 21. As with previous shows, the event is BYOB. Tickets are $15. Check out both bands below for a preview of what’s to come on Saturday night.