Toast 20 years with Iron Hill

Lancaster’s Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is one of the city’s best places to go to grab a quality craft beer and some delicious food. It’s not like you really need any more of a reason than that to make the trip over to the brewery and restaurant located at 781 Harrisburg Pike, but at 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 11, Iron Hill is marking its 20th year of serving finely-crafted beers, and to celebrate they are rolling out some of their award-winning beers.

Eight beers will be on tap including its Bedotter traditional-style golden ale, which received a gold medal during this year’s World Beer Cup, as well as their Lambic de Hill, which earned a bronze medal at the 2010 World Beer Cup, their Russian Imperial Stout, a beer that is more decorated than a four-star general, its latest achievement being a silver medal in the Britsh-Style Imperial Stout category in this year’s World Beer Cup, and other offerings. There will also be a special toast with Iron Hill’s anniversary ale called Ferrous. Check out the full tap list here.