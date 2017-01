Remember Nick Arcade? The dream of the ’90s will live again in Hanover, when the game show’s host Phil Moore visits Timeline Arcade Saturday, January 16.

Moore will be at Timeline from 12-6 p.m., and will host a meet and greet, a Q&A and a video challenge.

