Tickets now on sale for Get the Led Out at the Whitaker Center

Story time: My very first concert was Get the Led Out in Reading, PA at the then-Sovereign Performing Arts Center. As a junior high kid, I loved Led Zeppelin emphatically, as you’re supposed to. My older cousin accompanied me and what we got was an absolutely spot-on portrayal of what I thought Led Zeppelin might have sounded like back in the ’70s. Also, two drunk dudes got in a fight during “Kashmir,” and them literally rolling down the aisles exchanging punches is a sweet memory I’ll carry with me forever.

This is all a very long-winded way of saying that you too can make memories at a concert based inherently on memories, as tickets for Get the Led Out’s upcoming show at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg go on sale today. The band will be performing three straight nights, December 1-3, and each night will be a different set of Zep tunes. When I interviewed frontman Paul Sinclair many years after that first concert, he said they tend to stay away from albums like “In Through the Out Door” and “Presence,” so maybe with three nights to fill, they will break out “Hot Dog” or “South Bound Suarez.” Each night, tickets will run $29-$39. For more information, click here.