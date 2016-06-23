Things you should do this weekend

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in the neighborhood, kiddies. Here are our picks to get out of the house, Friday through Sunday.

Friday

Celebrate Lancaster, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Queen Street between Chestnut and King streets will be closed to celebrate all that Lancaster has to offer. Two stages, 25 food vendors and two wine/beer areas, and more fun than your brain can handle.

Wine Lovers’ Weekend, 5 p.m. Looking for a weekend away with nothing but you and a bottle of local wine? Waltz Vineyards has you covered. Start at Celebrate Lancaster Friday, move to the vineyard Saturday and wrap it up with dinner at General Sutter Inn Sunday.

Saturday

Celtic Fling at Mount Hope Estate, 10 a.m.

The Kilmaine Saints are bringing you a day full of Celtic music and Highland Games, featuring Albannach, Burning Bridget Cleary, Screaming Orphans, Scythian, Tartan Terrors, Young Dubliners and Enter the Haggis.

Community Rummage Sale at MakeSpace, 9 a.m. Get to know your neighbor’s stuff and take it home with you during this 12-hour event. Find clothing, books, furniture and plenty more. It’s like a million yard sales all in one place, and not at the crack of dawn.

Sunday

RiverFest at John Wright Restaurant, 3-9 p.m. History, music, food and drink – it’s all here. In its 13th year, RiverFest promises food from John Wright and Susquehanna Blue Smoke, as well as music from the Mark Ryan Jazz Trio. Even if you’re not a history buff, this is the place to be Sunday.

