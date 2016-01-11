Things to do this week

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

1/11: Trivium at Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance with Trivium. Special guest The Demon Rum and Carving Out Fiction!!! Doors open at 7PM. Tickets available at the door $20.00. This event is 18+ Posted by Chameleon Club on Monday, January 11, 2016

1/12: Joe Bonamassa at Santander Stadium, 8 p.m.

Joe Bonamassa talked with The Morning Call about his upcoming show in Reading, his new album and more!Check out what… Posted by Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 6, 2016

1/13: Battle of the Brewers at Grain + Verse, 4 p.m.

Who do you love?! Come out to Grain + Verse Bottlehouse on 1/13 to choose #TeamLiquidHero Liquid Hero Brewery or… Posted by Grain + Verse Bottlehouse on Wednesday, January 6, 2016

1/14: Watch The Martian at Kendig Square, 3:45 p.m.; 6:35 p.m.; 9 p.m.