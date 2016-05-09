Things to do this week: May 9-12

On:
0

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

05/09: Teams Against Humanity at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

05/09: Punch Brothers at Keswick, 7:30 p.m.

 

05/10: Insane Clown Posse at Chameleon Club, 5 p.m.

#ICP #chameleonclub #LancasterPA #showannouncements

A photo posted by the chameleon est 1985 (@chameleon_club) on

05/11: Books on Tap: “Jackaby” by William Ritter at Federal Taphouse Lancaster

 

05/12: Don Rickles at Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 8 p.m.

@brandicarlile rockin’ the SBEC stage!

A photo posted by Sands Bethlehem Event Center (@sandseventcenter) on

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Comedy, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Lancaster, Lancaster Headlines, Music, Out & About, Out & About – Harrisburg, Out & About – Lancaster, Out & About – York, York, York Headlines
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *