Things to do this week: May 9-12

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
05/09: Teams Against Humanity at Tellus360, 8 p.m.
05/09: Punch Brothers at Keswick, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for our recently added dates in May are on sale now. Visit PunchBrothers.com for links for these and more upcoming shows. A photo posted by Punch Brothers (@punchbrothers) on
05/10: Insane Clown Posse at Chameleon Club, 5 p.m.
05/11: Books on Tap: “Jackaby” by William Ritter at Federal Taphouse Lancaster
We are changing up all of our food and drink specials starting May 9th ‘cuz we’ve had the same ones for a couple of years now, and it’s time to shake them up. Go to our Facebook page for the full week! #flymagazine #discover_lancaster #lancastercity #fllmag #figlancaster #craftbeer #federaltaphouse #fedtaplanc A photo posted by Federal Taphouse Lancaster (@fedtaplanc) on