Things to do this week: May 2-5

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

I didn’t know that wine slushies went with chocolate. #springgate #pawine A photo posted by Spring Gate Vineyard (@springgatevineyard) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

05/03: Open Mic at HMAC, 8 p.m.

@trioagave starting off #themagicmedicineshow Its a show of lots of shows. Come on out!!!! A photo posted by Happy Sally (@happysallyband) on Apr 30, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

Dreamy Ethan Hawk….Come see Born To Be Blue tonight at 7:00. #Zoetropolis #movies#ttdlanc #discoverlancaster #borntobeblue A photo posted by zoetropolis (@zoetropolis11) on Apr 29, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

05/04: Four King’s Pint Night at Mosby’s, 6 p.m.

Spotted while running through Mount Joy, PA this morning. I like to think this is where Ted Mosby ended up, rather than [spoiler redacted]. #FlatMatOnTheRoad #himym #katrunsmarathons A photo posted by Kat Selvocki of Flat Mat Yoga (@katselvocki) on Sep 21, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

stare at me until I dissolve into the landscape #yourbody #capsizing ? @des_brwn #? #? A photo posted by Kate Faust (@iamkatefaust) on Apr 28, 2016 at 6:13am PDT

05/05: Cinco de Mayo Party at Level 2, 8 p.m.

Purple Rain. #ripprince A photo posted by Level2nightclub (@level2nightclub) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:07pm PDT

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.