Things to do this week: May 16-19

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
05/16-19: “Miles Ahead” at Zoetropolis, 6:30 p.m.
05/17: York Story Slam at Holy Hound Taproom, 7 p.m.
#iloveyorkcity #yorkstoryslam @guinness @thebeerace @holyhoundtaproom A photo posted by The Beer Ace (@thebeerace) on
05/18: Wednesday Happy Hour at Spring Gate Vineyard, 5 p.m.
05/19: Ross Bellenoit and The Deceptions at Ardmore Music Hall, 8 p.m.
NEXT THURSDAY! @wxpnfm welcomes Ross Bellenoit & The Deceptions Thurs. 5/19 celebrating the 30th Anniversary of #ElvisCostello’s “King of America” & “Blood & Chocolate” w/ special guests Pete Donnelly, Ben Arnold, Sean Hoots, Emily Zeitlyn & more! ~Tix are still available online or at our box office! —-> ardmoremusichall.com #ardmoremusichall #rossbellenoit A photo posted by The Ardmore Music Hall (@ardmoremusichall) on
05/19: Beartooth and Stray From the Path at Chameleon Club, 5:30 p.m.
05/19: Hey Guy at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 8 p.m.
Hey Guy (Boris of Gogol Bordello) The Ok – Oks Thursday May 19th 8pm Tickets www.hbgarts.com #Hmac #harrisburgarts #heyguyband #heyguy #theokoksband #theokoks #stageonherr A photo posted by Hmac (@lifeinpennsylvania) on