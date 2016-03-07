Things to do this week: March 7-10

BKLYN + NYC // come through to our next local show on March 30th as we present our original music at the new and highly acclaimed music space @nationalsawdust. It’s a FRESH space and we’ll be playings tons of new music. Get those tix, fam! TIX + INFO Links in our profile ⤴️ A photo posted by PitchBlak Brass Band (@pitchblakbrass) on Mar 4, 2016 at 8:42am PST