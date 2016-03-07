Things to do this week: March 7-10

03/07: R5 with MAX at Santander, 7 p.m.

What a beautiful crowd. #SometimeLastNightTour

A photo posted by R5 (@officialr5) on

03/08: The Receiver at The MakeSpace, 7 p.m.

 

03/09: Pitchblak Brass Band at The Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.

 

03/09: Beverly – The Give Take – Lazyeyes, The Millworks, 9 p.m.
03/10: Coloring and cocktails at Prime Art Supply, 6 p.m.

03/10: Late Night Story Slam: Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll at Tellus360

Our Feb. story slam emcee @s0viets #LancStory #storytelling #lancastercity #tellus360

A video posted by Lancaster Story Slam (@lancasterstoryslam) on

