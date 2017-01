Fresh off the truck!!! Stop in today to ring in this SPRING weather with one or more of our NEW BREWS that are bursting with flavors such as; MANGO, GRAPEFRUIT, and WATERMELON! Snag one before they’re gone! Cheers!????

A photo posted by B R I T T A N Y • R E N E E (@brittybird92) on Mar 9, 2016 at 11:09am PST