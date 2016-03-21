Things to do this week: March 21-24

03/21: Mug club at ABC

Stop #2 at #appalachianbrewing with a delicious Maple Brown #pabeer #rustyrailontheroad #pabeer

03/22: Bring your own vinyl at Holy Hound Taproom, 9 p.m.

 

Putting the “Bar” in “Barley” yet again

03/23: Troegs beer dinner at Bay City Restaurant and Seafood, 6 p.m.

 

03/24: Andra Day at The Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.

 

 

03/24: The Willie Marble Xperience at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

 

