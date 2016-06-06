Things to do this week: June 6 - 9

On:
0

06/06: Negroni week launch party at POUR, 8 p.m.

06/07: “Footloose” at Fulton Theater, 7:30 p.m.

06/08: Shakespeare in the Park at Reservoir Park, 7:30 p.m.

06/09: Blue Man Group at Santander Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

#TFW you realize that even though it’s a short week it’s only Wednesday.

A video posted by Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) on

