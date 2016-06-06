Things to do this week: June 6 - 9

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
06/06: Negroni week launch party at POUR, 8 p.m.
06/07: “Footloose” at Fulton Theater, 7:30 p.m.
What better way to end the last day of Freshmen year of high school than having the first day of tech for Footloose at the Fulton Theatre! Yay! Tech is fun!! ? #fultonfootloose
A photo posted by Austin Nedrow (@austin.nedrow) on
06/08: Shakespeare in the Park at Reservoir Park, 7:30 p.m.
06/09: Blue Man Group at Santander Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
#TFW you realize that even though it’s a short week it’s only Wednesday.
A video posted by Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) on