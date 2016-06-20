Things to do this week: June 20-23

On:
0

06/20: Susquehanna River Soul at Creative York, 7:30 p.m.

Current view on my kayak! ?No one decorates quite like God! #perfectday #kayakingfun #susquehannariver

A photo posted by HomeStoriesAtoZ☕️Beth Hunter (@homestoriesatoz) on

 

 

06/21: York Story Slam at Holy Hound Taproom, 7 p.m.

 

#iloveyorkcity #yorkstoryslam @guinness @thebeerace @holyhoundtaproom A photo posted by The Beer Ace (@thebeerace) on

06/22: Waxahatchee at Chameleon Club, 6 p.m.

I think i love you ❤ #Waxahatchee #Emo #PopPunk #Acoustic

A video posted by ? Pop Punk Sucks ? (@onlypoppunk) on

 

 

06/23: Blink-182 at Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 7 p.m.

 

#California drops July 1st – have you pre-ordered your copy yet? #BoredToDeath A video posted by blink-182 (@blink182) on

