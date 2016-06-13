Things to do this week: June 13-16

On:
0

06/13: Teams Against Humanity/King Street Big Band at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

06/14: Peter Frampton at Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 7 p.m.

 

Elephants never forget… So why do I ? A photo posted by Peter Frampton (@mrpeterframpton) on

06/14: The Skints at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

06/15: Mispillion River Brewing at Grain + Verse, 6 p.m.

06/16: Ian Ethan Chase at Tone Tailors, 7 p.m.

 

Tickets are limited so let us know if you want to attend. Info@Tonetailors.com #ovation #ianethancase #dontmiss A photo posted by Tone Tailors (@tonetailors) on

06/16: Girls Pint Out 2nd Anniversary Party at Holy Hound Taproom, 7 p.m.

Today is the last day to submit your ideas to name our logo! Find the link to submit on Facebook and Twitter!

A photo posted by Girls Pint Out (@girlspintout) on

Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Dining Scene, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Lancaster, Lancaster Headlines, Music, Out & About, The Bar Scene, York, York Headlines
