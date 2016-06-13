Things to do this week: June 13-16

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
06/13: Teams Against Humanity/King Street Big Band at Tellus360, 8 p.m.
06/14: Peter Frampton at Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 7 p.m.
Elephants never forget… So why do I ? A photo posted by Peter Frampton (@mrpeterframpton) on
06/14: The Skints at Tellus360, 8 p.m.
06/15: Mispillion River Brewing at Grain + Verse, 6 p.m.
06/16: Ian Ethan Chase at Tone Tailors, 7 p.m.
Tickets are limited so let us know if you want to attend. Info@Tonetailors.com #ovation #ianethancase #dontmiss A photo posted by Tone Tailors (@tonetailors) on