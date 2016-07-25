Things to do this week: July 25-28

On:
0

07/25: Extreme Bull Riding & Barrel Racing at the Lebanon Area Fair, 7:30 p.m.

By @jmlong4 “The Redeye Rodeo at the #lebareafair @lebanonareafair” via @PhotoRepost_app

A photo posted by Lebanon Area Fair (@lebanonareafair) on

 

 

07/26: Lancaster Story Slam at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

 

07/27: Pinkies Down Pop-Up Wine Tasting at POUR, 5 p.m.

 

 

07/28: San Juan Bautista Hispanic Festival on Duke Street in Lancaster

 

Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Music
Blayne Waterloo

Blayne Waterloo is a reporter for Fly. She loves food, books, her dogs, her husband... and food.

Archive @ thisisblayne
