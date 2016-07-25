Things to do this week: July 25-28

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
07/25: Extreme Bull Riding & Barrel Racing at the Lebanon Area Fair, 7:30 p.m.
07/26: Lancaster Story Slam at Tellus360, 8 p.m.
Tony tells us about a care package that he received while serving a tour in Vietnam in 1969 which contained a jar of Ovaltine – his connection to home. #LancStory A photo posted by Lancaster Story Slam (@lancasterstoryslam) on
07/27: Pinkies Down Pop-Up Wine Tasting at POUR, 5 p.m.
POUR and Union Wine Company have partnered for the Pinkies Down Pop-Up Wine Tasting at 5 PM next Wednesday July 27. Union is on tour with their wine tasting truck, and will park at POUR and offer free sampling (to paying customers of POUR) from their Underwood line of quality canned wine and the courtyard will be open for mingling. #winetasting #unionwinecompany #winelovers @unionwinecompany
07/28: San Juan Bautista Hispanic Festival on Duke Street in Lancaster
SAVE THE DATE for the 33rd Annual San Juan Bautista Hispanic Festival on July 27 thru 30 at Iglesia Catolica San… https://t.co/HRivObgytO — LancCityAlliance (@LancCityAllianc) July 21, 2016