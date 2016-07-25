Things to do this week: July 25-28

POUR and Union Wine Company have partnered for the Pinkies Down Pop-Up Wine Tasting at 5 PM next Wednesday July 27. Union is on tour with their wine tasting truck, and will park at POUR and offer free sampling (to paying customers of POUR) from their Underwood line of quality canned wine and the courtyard will be open for mingling. #winetasting #unionwinecompany #winelovers @unionwinecompany

A photo posted by POUR (@pour_lancaster) on Jul 21, 2016 at 9:12am PDT