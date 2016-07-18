Things to do this week: July 18-21

On:
0

07/18: “Mondays in the Sun” at Lancaster Public Library

07/19: Paint Lancaster Benefit Art Auction and Painting Event at Tellus360, 7 p.m.

07/20: Lancaster International Piano Festival at the Ware Center

MU has cool stuff laying around #millersville #MU #piano #music #lancasterpianofestival

A photo posted by @mceegbert on

07/21: Josh Ritter at Strand-Capitol, 8 p.m.

#joshritter

A video posted by Cody Jenkins (@cody.m.jenkins) on

