Things to do this week: July 11-14

On:
0

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

07/11: Terrascape at HIVE artspace

07/12: Paint Nite Lancaster at Tellus360, 7 p.m.

Follow the leader! #elephant #matriarch #paintnite ?: @thewaughdrobe

A photo posted by paintnite (@paintnite) on

 

 

07/13: All-Star Game and Farm Show at Clipper Stadium, 7 p.m.

 

07/14: Untitled – A Storytelling Project at Zeroday Brewing, 7 p.m.

We love #Harrisburg #Beer #Art #Love Photo Cred: @damarcheskie #ShutterBurg

A photo posted by Zeroday Brewing Co. (@zerodaybrewing) on

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Out & About
Blayne Waterloo

Blayne Waterloo is a reporter for Fly. She loves food, books, her dogs, her husband... and food.

Archive @ thisisblayne
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *