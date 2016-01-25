Things to do this week: Jan. 25-28

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

1/25: Sinatra Night and Meatball Monday at Victor’s.

We will be opening at 4pm on Monday January 25th. It’s Sinatra Night and Meatball Monday. Come in and warm up with a… Posted by Victor’s Restaurant- Modern Mediterranean Cuisine on Sunday, January 24, 2016

1/26: Randall the Enamel Animal Beer Infuser at Taproom by Spring House Brewing Co.

In the Randall tonight: Orange Pale Ale infused with blood oranges and centennial hops. Goes great with our ¡Taco Taco Tacos! Posted by Taproom by Spring House Brewing Co. on Tuesday, January 19, 2016

1/28: VJ King; Bob & Dick acoustic show at The Waterway.

The walk to your Waterway wonderland. Posted by The Waterway York on Sunday, January 24, 2016

