Things to do this week: Feb. 9-11

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
02/08: “Guy Walks Into A Bar” – Comedy Open Mic Night at Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.
Come hang, idiot.
Posted by Guy Walks Into A Bar – Comedy Open Mic Night on Monday, February 1, 2016
02/09: Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution at Ardmore Music Hall, 8 p.m.
PHILLY! Party on Fat Tuesday with us! We’ll be celebrating our favorite holiday at @The Ardmore Music Hall with one big ole’ NOLA style dance party. See ya there!
Posted by Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution on Wednesday, February 3, 2016
02/09: Nothing Says I Love You Like Ramen at Hunger-N-Thirst, 10 p.m.
We kick off our week of ramen tomorrow at 5pm. We will have 20 orders available for each day (hand pulled noodles take time!), so get in early if you have the craving! Happy Valentines week!
Posted by Hunger-N-Thirst on Monday, February 8, 2016
02/10: RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles at American Music Theatre, 8 p.m.
02/11: The Visitors Duo at Grain + Verse Bottlehouse, 7:30 p.m.
So excited for The Visitors playing #livemusic Thursday 2/11 at 7:30PM! #harrisburg #iloveyorkcity
Posted by Grain + Verse Bottlehouse on Saturday, February 6, 2016
02/11: Corty Byron at Tellus360
Posted by Corty Byron on Thursday, February 4, 2016