Things to do this week: Feb. 29 - March 3

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
02/29: Badfish at Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg, 8 p.m.
02/29: Rhone Valley wine dinner at Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
03/01: Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicks off
03/01: Lancaster Improv Players at Zoetropolis, 7 p.m.
03/02: Identity art exhibit at The Parliament, 6 p.m.
03/03: Sweet Water sampling at Funck’s, 6:30 p.m.
Looking for more? Check out our calendars.