Things to do this week: Feb. 29 - March 3

On: By: Fly Staff
0

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

02/29: Badfish at Appalachian Brewing Company in Harrisburg, 8 p.m.

02/29: Rhone Valley wine dinner at Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

03/01: Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicks off

03/01: Lancaster Improv Players at Zoetropolis, 7 p.m.

03/02: Identity art exhibit at The Parliament, 6 p.m.

03/03: Sweet Water sampling at Funck’s, 6:30 p.m.

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.

 

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Comedy, Dining Scene, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Headlines, Lancaster, Lancaster Headlines, Music, Out & About, Out & About – Harrisburg, Out & About – Lancaster, Out & About – York, The Bar Scene, York, York Headlines
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *