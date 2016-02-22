Things to do this week: Feb. 22-25

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.
02/22: Barcrawler Karaoke at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 8 p.m.
It’s karaoke Wednesday at hmacThe fun starts at 8pmCome hungry TheKitchen & GalleryBar at HmAc is open.
Posted by Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on Wednesday, February 17, 2016
02/23: Trivia Tuesday at St. Boniface Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
02/23: Lancaster Story Slam at Tellus360, 8 p.m.
Who has an awkward Facebook story? Come tell it on Tuesday!
Posted by Lancaster Story Slam on Friday, February 19, 2016
02/24: Otter Creak Backseat Burner at Arooga’s, 5 p.m.
02/25: Harrisburg Area Improv Radicals at Stage on Herr, 8 p.m.
Next week HAIR- Harrisburg Area Improv Radicals are in town. Will you be there? https://t.co/xRV8lT7PL8
— HMAC (@Harrisburgarts) February 18, 2016