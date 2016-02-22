Things to do this week: Feb. 22-25

On: By: Fly Staff
0

Why wait for the weekend? We’ve got things for you to do Monday through Thursday each week. Sign up for our newsletter to get your weekend fix.

02/22: Barcrawler Karaoke at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 8 p.m.

It’s karaoke Wednesday at hmacThe fun starts at 8pmCome hungry TheKitchen & GalleryBar at HmAc is open.

Posted by Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on Wednesday, February 17, 2016

02/23: Trivia Tuesday at St. Boniface Brewing, 6:30 p.m.

02/23: Lancaster Story Slam at Tellus360, 8 p.m.

Who has an awkward Facebook story? Come tell it on Tuesday!

Posted by Lancaster Story Slam on Friday, February 19, 2016

02/24: Otter Creak Backseat Burner at Arooga’s, 5 p.m.

02/25: Harrisburg Area Improv Radicals at Stage on Herr, 8 p.m.

Looking for more? Check out our calendars.

  • Share on Tumblr
Posted in Articles, Arts+Culture, Arts+Culture – Harrisburg, Comedy, Drink, Eat, Harrisburg, Harrisburg Headlines, Lancaster, Lancaster Headlines, Music, Out & About, Out & About – Harrisburg, Out & About – Lancaster, Out & About – York, York, York Headlines
Close Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *